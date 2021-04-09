Brian Rochefort | To May 20

In his first solo show in Athens, “Stellar Gems,” US-based artist Brian Rochefort imagines the chaos and debris left behind by a comet or asteroid hitting our planet. The artist uses ceramics and glazes to create arresting sculptures that are inspired by natural phenomena and his travels to remote parts of the world, such as the Bolivian Amazon, the Serengeti in Tanzania and the Choco Cloud Forest in Ecuador. The virtual show put together by the Bernier/Eliades Gallery runs through May 20 at bernier-eliades.com.