Antifascism in Greece | April 19

The British School at Athens has invited two professors of political science, Dr Antonis Ellinas from the University of Cyprus and Vasiliki Georgiadou from Panteion University, to hold a discussion titled “Antifascism in Greece: Actors, Resources and Tactics.” In an abstract on the subject, Ellinas explains that the literature on the far right largely treats it as a national and discursive phenomenon, whereas he examines right-wing extremism from the local and organizational aspects. The webinar can be viewed on the Zoom platform, starting at 7 p.m. Greek time. For more details, visit bsa.ac.uk.

