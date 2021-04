Dimitris Tsakas and his quartet present material from the jazz saxophonist and composer’s latest album, “Back of Beyond,” in a concert being streamed by the Half Note jazz club via Viva. Tsakas, along with Kostis Christodoulou on piano, Yoel Soto on bass and Kostas Liolios on drums, formed the band in 2014 and released their first album, “A Man Dreams,” in 2015. Streaming costs 10 euros and registrations can be made via www.viva.gr.