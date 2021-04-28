Miracle of Lourdes | To May 4

Greece’s Christmas Theater will screen “The Miracle of Lourdes,” a French supershow presenting the Life and Passions of Christ using the Miracle of Lourdes as a narrative vehicle.

Using the exterior of the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes as a backdrop, over 150 French actors bring to life not only the Bible, but the miracle of Bernadette Soubirous.

Screenings of the play can be viewed at 8 p.m. daily until May 4 with additional matinee screenings starting at 4 p.m. The viewing fee is 12 euros. Booking details can be found online at www.christmastheater.gr or www.viva.gr, or by phone on 211.770.1700.