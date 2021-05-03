Battle of Crete Veterans in the AFL | May 6

A seminar titled “Veterans of the Battle of Crete who played Australian Football” will be presented by Barbara Cullen on May 6. The seminar, part of the Seminars on Greek History and Culture hosted by the Greek Community of Melbourne, will shed light on the 22 Australian footballers who served with the Australian Army in Greece.

The seminar, held on the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Crete, will examine both their footballing careers and their time with the Australian armed forces. It will start at 7 p.m. (11 a.m. Greek time) at the Greek Center in Melbourne but can be viewed on Facebook and YouTube.