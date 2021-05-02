ASCSA Virtual Gala | May 6

The American School of Classical Studies at Athens is celebrating its annual gala with a virtual event that will be streamed at 6.30 p.m. on May 6.

This year’s honoree is Curtis Runnels, distinguished professor of archaeology, anthropology and classical studies at Boston University, while the event will also include a presentation of the school’s short film on his work with rare Greek books, manuscripts and artifacts.

Other highlights are presentations on the major restoration of Roman wall paintings discovered by the American School at Ancient Corinth and how innovations in technology are helping bring Greece’s past to life.

In the “Breakout Room,” participants can interact online with renowned scholars, including Professor Runnels, and special guests.