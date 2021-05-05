The Living Music of Epirus | Ongoing

Journalist Yannis-Orestis Papadimitriou is to have a virtual sitdown with Grammy-winning producer, author and collector Christopher King to talk about his work studying, documenting and enjoying the folk music of Epirus. It is a passion first awakened in a record store in Istanbul and captured in his book “A Lament from Epirus,” a travelogue that also serves as a concise history of the area, a respectful anthropological study of its people, as well as a treatise on the importance of what he calls “living music.” The podcast is hosted by the Onassis Cultural Center and is the first part of its Archipelago series. For more, visit Onassis.org.