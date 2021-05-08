Introduction to Chess | May 9

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center is hosting a Zoom class introducing children aged 6-12 to the fascinating game of chess. Conducted in Greek only, the class is aimed at cultivating strategic thinking and decision-making skills, respectful competition and the powers of observation and concentration in a fun and creative way. The classes are split into groups for children who already know the rules and those who do not. To find out more, visit snfcc.org.