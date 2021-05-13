Ilias Papailiakis | Athens | May 14-23

The Athens Municipal Gallery presents works by Ilias Papailiakis demonstrating his evolution and new interests. The show includes pieces from his latest series, “Archaic Parts,” as well as his “Orlando” series inspired by Virginia Woolf’s book of the same title, and his “Studies for a Thinking Man,” illustrating the artist’s process in the 2008-18 period. Open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and masks are mandatory.

Athens Municipal Gallery, Leonidou & Myllerou, Avdi Square, Metaxourgeio, tel 210.520.2420