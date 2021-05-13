Antiquarianism & Philhellenism | Athens | May 14 – June 21

The Museum of Cycladic Art reopens its doors on Friday, May 14, with a exhibition dedicated to the Greek Revolution’s bicentenary. Curated by art historian Dr Fani-Maria Tsigakou and Professor Nikolaos Stampolidis, “Antiquarianism & Philhellenism” brings together important 19th century European and Greek neoclassical works from the private collection of Thanassis and Marina Martinos and displays them beside some of its ancient artifacts, initiating a dialogue on how the 19th century fascination with ancient Greece contributed to the international support for the uprising against Ottoman rule. To find out more about the exhibition and the rules for visiting the museum, log on to cycladic.gr.

Museum of Cycladic Art, 4 Neofytou Douka, Kolonaki, tel 210.722.8321-3