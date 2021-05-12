Charity Concert | Online | To May 16

Dozens of Greek solo musicians and bands are raising their voices to raise money in support of the Shedia street magazine in what has been an especially tough year for the country’s homeless population and for the magazine’s sales. The artists are holding two concerts, organized by United We Fly, on May 12 and 13 at 9 p.m. which will be available via the Viva.gr platform until Sunday, May 16. Viewers are invited to make whatever contribution they can to the cause.