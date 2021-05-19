Arc Dance Festival | Online | May 22-30

Dancers and choreographers ponder the notion of movement after a year during which this was restricted by the global pandemic, at the 14th edition of the Arc Festival. Titled “It’s Time to Dance,” the event consists of three parts: one presenting new talent, another which is the main part of the festival and consists of seven pieces, four of which are premieres, and an educational section with lectures and seminars. To find out more, visit arcfordancefestival.gr.