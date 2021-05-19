Italian Film Fest | Online | To June 20

The Italian Embassy in Greece, the Italian Educational Institute of Athens and in cooperation with the Italo-Hellenic Cultural Association of Leros (AIAL) have organized online screenings of five Italian feature films as part of the Italian Online Film Fest. The festival, part of the Tempo Forte Initiative, comprises movies by famed creators including Academy Award-winner Paolo Sorrentino, Giuseppe Gaudino and Gianni Amelio. Access is free. For more details, visit www.iicateneonline.gr.