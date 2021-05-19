Athens & Epidaurus Festival Tickets | June-August

Tickets are on sale for the annual Athens & Epidaurus Festival, the biggest event on Greece’s annual cultural calendar, with top music, theater and dance acts from Greece and abroad. The festival’s main events are held at the Roman-era Herod Atticus Theater, the industrial Pireos 360 venue and the two ancient theaters of Epidaurus in the northern Peloponnese. As a result of health safety precautions, there will be limitations on seating, so early bookings are advised. For the full program of events and reservations, visit aefestival.gr.