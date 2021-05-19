Aegean-Inspired Ceramics | Athens | To July 21

Mon Coin Studio, a relatively new space in downtown Athens dedicated to ceramics, presents a group show with the work of dozens of artists who drew inspiration from the Aegean Sea today and in the past, as well as from the famed pottery produced in that region in ancient times. For a list of participating artists, visit the gallery’s Facebook or Instagram pages. Opening hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mon Coin Studio, 7 Thiseiou, Monastiraki, tel 210.321.7806