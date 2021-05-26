webinar-on-ancient-purple-dye-production-hosted-by-the-ascsa

[Photo from the website of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens]

The American School of Classical Studies in Athens will host a webinar on Thursday entitled “Purple Dye Production in the Bronze Age Aegean: Archaeological, Historical, and Experimental Evidence.”

The lecture by Dr. Rena Veropoulidou will present a more nuanced understanding of purple dye production and consumption in the Bronze Age Aegean civilizations by providing a detailed and contextual analysis of the shells that were used.

The webinar will be broadcast in English with Greek subtitles and will start at 7 p.m. on Zoom. To register click here.