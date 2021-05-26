Webinar on ancient purple dye production hosted by the ASCSA
The American School of Classical Studies in Athens will host a webinar on Thursday entitled “Purple Dye Production in the Bronze Age Aegean: Archaeological, Historical, and Experimental Evidence.”
The lecture by Dr. Rena Veropoulidou will present a more nuanced understanding of purple dye production and consumption in the Bronze Age Aegean civilizations by providing a detailed and contextual analysis of the shells that were used.
The webinar will be broadcast in English with Greek subtitles and will start at 7 p.m. on Zoom. To register click here.