WHAT'S ON

Webinar on ancient purple dye production hosted by the ASCSA

webinar-on-ancient-purple-dye-production-hosted-by-the-ascsa
[Photo from the website of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens]

The American School of Classical Studies in Athens will host a webinar on Thursday entitled “Purple Dye Production in the Bronze Age Aegean: Archaeological, Historical, and Experimental Evidence.”

The lecture by Dr. Rena Veropoulidou will present a more nuanced understanding of purple dye production and consumption in the Bronze Age Aegean civilizations by providing a detailed and contextual analysis of the shells that were used.

The webinar will be broadcast in English with Greek subtitles and will start at 7 p.m. on Zoom. To register click here.

Archaeology
READ MORE
An aerial photograph of Basilica C, where exceptional 5th century AD mosaics were found, at the site of Amphipolis. This early Christian basilica was built on top of a Hellenistic structure. [Ephorate of Antiquities of Serres/Ministry of Culture]
CULTURE

Five-year program seeks to unlock pre-Christian secrets of Amphipolis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (l) meeting with Prince Badr bin Farhan Al-Saud, the culture minister of Saudi Arabia, in Athens, Thursday. [EPA]
CULTURE

Saudi Arabia seeks Greek archaeology expertise for nascent culture sector

hills-steeped-in-history-to-be-regenerated
CULTURE

Hills steeped in history to be regenerated

While sleeping at the Amphiareion of Oropos worshippers were either healed of their ailments or got advice from the god in their dreams. [Olga Charami]
CULTURE

The unknown oracle of Attica

An aerial view of the prehistoric settlement.
CULTURE

Rare funerary bed discovered in lignite mine

shipwreck-surveillance-gets-microsoft-funding
CULTURE

Shipwreck surveillance gets Microsoft funding