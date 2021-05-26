Technopolis Jazz Festival | Athens | May 28-30

The 2021 edition of the Technopolis Jazz Festival, a hybrid event that will feature live performances at the venue in the Gazi district in Athens as well as screenings from abroad, has changed its dates to May 28-30.

Participating acts will include the Antoine Karacostas Trio and Dimitris Tsakas from Greece, as well as a number of international acts such as Macumba from Cyprus and the Federica Lorusso Trio from the Netherlands.

Adhering to all necessary health measures, the five Greek acts will play for a limited seated live audience in the Technopolis cultural complex.

Tickets are free and can be purchased at viva.gr. Additionally, fans will be able to participate in the event online by streaming the whole thing on Facebook or Youtube.