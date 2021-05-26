WHAT'S ON

Orbit Festival | Athens | May 28-30

The Orbit Festival is back and will be taking place at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center’s Dome venue from May 28-30.

The event features artists from the electro, rock and hip-hop scenes, with a whole day dedicated to each genre and its representatives.

Because of health safety protocols, seating is limited and must be booked in advance, at snfcc.org, where you will also find the full lineup of artists.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000

