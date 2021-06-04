PhotoProletarii | Athens | June 8-15

The PhotoProletarii photography group is putting on an exhibition at the municipally run Melina Mercouri Cultural Center in downtown Athens.

The exhibition, titled “Glancing Pointlessly,” will feature 28 selected photographs by the group with the aim of initiating a conversation between the image and its audience.

The venue is open Tuesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit photoproletarii.gr/.

Melina Mercouri Cultural Center, 66 Iraklidon,

Thiseio, tel 210.345.2150