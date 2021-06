The Parklife concert series returns to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center and opens with a concert by jazz musician Takis Barberis and clarinetist Petroloukas Chalkias.

The two artists have reunited 26 years after their first collaboration on the album “Episodes” to explore what connects jazz with traditional Greek music. To book tickets, visit snfcc.org.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org