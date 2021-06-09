WHAT'S ON

Open-Air Film Festival | Athens | To August 20

open-air-film-festival-athens-to-august-20

The wildly popular Athens Open-Air Film Festival is back, showing its selections at cinemas, parks, museums and gardens all over the capital.

The festival starts on June 14 with Thomas Vinterberg’s 2020 comedy drama “Another Round” followed on June 15 by Wong Kar-wai’s romantic drama “In the Mood for Love” (2020), both being screened at the Technopolis cultural complex in Gazi.

For the full program and instructions about health safety regulations, visit aoaff.gr.

Film
