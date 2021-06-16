George Dalaras | Athens | June 23 & 28

George Dalaras, the “Greek singer of five continents,” will get the summer program of the CT Garden Festival under way with a global musical journey with a set list featuring both Greek and international music.

The renowned Greek singer will be accompanied on stage by Violeta Ikari and Aspasia Stratigou.

The concert is the first of a series of concerts to be held as part of the CT Garden Festival, featuring many prominent Greek artists.

The festival is being organized by the Christmas Theater and will be held in the Galatsi Olympic Park.

The concerts start at 9 p.m. with ticket prices ranging from 15 to 25 euro depending on the seating. Tickets are available online at www.viva.gr and www.ct.gr, or by phone on 211.770.1700.

CT Garden, 139 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 211.770.1700