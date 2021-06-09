Megaron Gala with Mehta | Athens | June 14

The great Zubin Mehta conducts the Orchestra del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino in Brahms’ Symphony No 2, while violinist Pinchas Zukerman performs the German composer’s only violin concerto at the Herod Atticus Theater on Dionysiou Areopagitou Street beneath the Acropolis on June 14.

This spectacular show is part of the Athens & Epidaurus Festival and is taking place in celebration of the 30-year anniversary of the Athens Concert Hall. For tickets and admission details, visit aefestival.gr.