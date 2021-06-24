23rd TDF | Thessaloniki | June 24 – July 4

The Thessaloniki Documentary Festival, one of the most prestigious events of its kind in Europe, returns for its 23rd edition on Thursday, screening 92 exciting international films and documentaries in the port of Thessaloniki and seven other open-air theaters around the city.

In a record year for the festival, 13 films will have their world premiere in Thessaloniki and 78 Greek productions will be screened in total.

The event gets under way on Thursday with a music documentary tribute to Tina Turner, revealing the superstar’s innermost struggles, and sharing some of her most personal moments.

Tickets are issued exclusively online at www.filmfestival.gr and cost 4 euros per screening.

Another 142 films will be screened online through the platform online.filmfestival.gr.