Mini-Festival | Skiathos | June 26 & 27

The Greek National Opera packs its bags for Skiathos this weekend, presenting a program of live shows and screenings at the open-air theater on the Bourtzi peninsula in the port.

The free-admission mini-festival has been designed by the GNO’s artistic director, Giorgos Koumentakis, and includes a recital by award- winning baritone Dimitri Platanias on Sunday, two performances on Saturday and Sunday evening of Konstantinos Rigos’ “Forget Me Not” and a screening on Saturday of the “Body, Remember…” dance project.

23rd TDF | Thessaloniki | June 24 – July 4

Hispanic Festival | Athens | June 24 – 30

Triple Treat | Athens | June 21

Fete de la Musique | Athens | June 21

Skalkottas’ ‘Greek Dances’ | Athens | June 19

WHAT'S ON

Anouar Brahem Quartet | Athens | June 17