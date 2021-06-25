You and AI | Athens | To July 18

Organized by the Onassis Cultural Center and taking place inside the Pedion tou Areos park in downtown Athens, “You and AI” explores the role of artificial intelligence in our everyday lives through 25 works that examine three topics corresponding to three routes through the exhibition: how we view AI and how it views us; AI as a key factor shaping public space, political process and democracy; and AI as a constituent part of – and substitute for – the natural environment.

The exhibition is part of a larger festival that also includes screenings, talk, etc.

For more details, visit onassis.org.