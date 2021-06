Norwegian saxophonist and European jazz legend Jan Garbarek will be joined by Indian drums master Trilok Gurtu for a special event at the Herod Atticus Theater on Saturday, July 3, starting at 9 p.m. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.aefestival.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807