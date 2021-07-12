Classical Music | Koufonisia | July 14-31

Designed and directed by conductor and pianist Kornilios Michailidis, the Koufonisia Classical Music Festival is back this year with a distinguished lineup of soloists and ensembles performing at different venues on the Cycladic island.

The official program will be inaugurated on Wednesday, July 14, with an opera recital by Russian diva Olga Peretyatko, accompanied by acclaimed pianist Matthias Samuil.

In another highlight, German-Japanese piano soloist Alice Sara Ott will perform a recital built around 24 preludes by Chopin on July 17.

For more program and ticket details, visit koufonisiaclassical.com.