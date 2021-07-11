Yorgos Sicilianos | Athens | To September 5

An exhibition celebrating pioneer musician Yorgos Sicilianos (1920-2005) presents photographs, documents and manuscripts that shed light on his personality and works.

During his illustrious career, Sicilianos created sonatas, quartets, symphonies and concerts now celebrated worldwide for their artistic importance.

Sicilianos further dedicated his life to raising the standards of musical education in Greece.

The exhibition is organized by the Benaki Museum and admission is free.

For more information, visit benaki.org.

Benaki Museum, 1 Koumbari & Vasilissis Sofias, tel 210.367.1000