WHAT'S ON

Age of Crime | Athens | July 7 & 8

age-of-crime-athens-july-7-amp-038-8
[Maria Toultsa]

Paris-based choreographer Lenio Kaklea explores the narratives that shape national memory in a 90-minute performance on the occasion of the bicentennial of the Greek Revolution as part of the Athens & Epidaurus Festival.

The artist draws from first-person Ottoman narratives of the war to expose the tensions still present within the Greek nation.

The event at unit E of the AEFestival’s Pireos 260 venue starts at 9 p.m.

Tickets cost 15 euros. For more information, visit aefestival.gr.

Pireos 260, 260 Pireos, tel 210.928.2900

Theater Dance
READ MORE
[Ton Von Til]
WHAT'S ON

Danae & Dionysios | Athens | June 12 & 13

arc-dance-festival-online-may-22-30
WHAT'S ON

Arc Dance Festival | Online | May 22-30

beauty-and-the-beast-april-9-12
WHAT'S ON

Beauty and the Beast | April 9-12

beethoven-s-9th-symphony-ballet-april-9-12
WHAT'S ON

Beethoven’s 9th Symphony Ballet | April 9-12

national-opera-ballet-march-24-december-31
WHAT'S ON

National Opera Ballet | March 24 – December 31

new-choreographers-march-20-amp-038-21
WHAT'S ON

New Choreographers | March 20 & 21