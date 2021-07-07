Age of Crime | Athens | July 7 & 8

Paris-based choreographer Lenio Kaklea explores the narratives that shape national memory in a 90-minute performance on the occasion of the bicentennial of the Greek Revolution as part of the Athens & Epidaurus Festival.

The artist draws from first-person Ottoman narratives of the war to expose the tensions still present within the Greek nation.

The event at unit E of the AEFestival’s Pireos 260 venue starts at 9 p.m.

Tickets cost 15 euros. For more information, visit aefestival.gr.

Pireos 260, 260 Pireos, tel 210.928.2900