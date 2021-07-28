Mary Lattimore | Athens | August 3

Los Angeles-based harpist Mary Lattimore has been invited by the National Observatory of Athens to perform her emotive and pioneering melodies on top of the Hill of the Nymphs in the city center. The performance takes place under the constellations of Lyra, Cygnus and Scorpius, and when Saturn and Jupiter will be visible as well. For a closer look, the concert will be followed by a visit to the early 20th-century Doridis refractor telescope. For tickets, visit viva.gr or call 11876.

National Observatory of Athens, Hill of the Nymphs, Thiseio, tel 210.349.0000