The Royal Tenenbaums | Athens | July 30

Park Your Cinema is back for the sixth year in a row at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), showing crowd-pleasers on the park’s great lawn, in the open air. This Friday’s screening is the 2001 American comedy-drama “The Royal Tenenbaums,” directed by Wes Anderson and starring Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston, Ben Stiller and Gwyneth Paltrow as the eccentric members of a dysfunctional family thrust into crisis. Admission to the 9 p.m. screening is free of charge and viewers are advised to bring mosquito repellent and something to sit on.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org

