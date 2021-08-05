Pride | Athens | August 6

Park Your Cinema, a film program at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), is showing “Pride” this week, a 2014 British comedy-drama based on the actions of a group of gay activists who raised money to help the families of striking miners during the industrial action of 1984. The film stars Bill Nighy, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West and Paddy Considine. Admission to the 9 p.m. screening is free of charge and viewers are advised to bring mosquito repellent and something to sit on.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org