Helen | Epidaurus | August 6-8

Directed by Vassilis Papavassiliou, the National Theater of Northern Greece will present a new production of “Helen,” Euripides’ most famous work, noted for its anti-war sentiments and focus on the virtues of oath and intelligence. The performances will take place at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus from August 6-8, starting at 9 p.m. For more information on the production, booking tickets and getting there, visit the Athens and Epidaurus Festival website at www.aefestival.gr.