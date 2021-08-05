WHAT'S ON

Helen | Epidaurus | August 6-8

helen-epidaurus-august-6-8
[Tasos Thomoglou]

Directed by Vassilis Papavassiliou, the National Theater of Northern Greece will present a new production of “Helen,” Euripides’ most famous work, noted for its anti-war sentiments and focus on the virtues of oath and intelligence. The performances will take place at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus from August 6-8, starting at 9 p.m. For more information on the production, booking tickets and getting there, visit the Athens and Epidaurus Festival website at www.aefestival.gr.

On Stage
READ MORE
the-free-besieged-march-6
WHAT'S ON

The Free Besieged | March 6

the-odyssey-to-february-26
WHAT'S ON

The Odyssey | To February 26

bellucci-as-callas-athens-september-28-amp-038-29
WHAT'S ON

Bellucci as Callas | Athens | September 28 & 29

the-birds-epidaurus-august-7-9
WHAT'S ON

The Birds | Epidaurus | August 7-9

the-camp-2020-thessaloniki-to-september-26
WHAT'S ON

The Camp 2020 | Thessaloniki | To September 26

requiem-for-the-non-place-delphi-august-4-amp-038-5
WHAT'S ON

Requiem for the Non-place | Delphi | August 4 & 5