Manto Mavrogenous | Mykonos & Paros | To September 29

An exhibition of contemporary art inspired by the life and significant accomplishments of Manto Mavrogenous, heroine of the Greek War of Independence, will be presented on the island of Mykonos until August 30 – at the Syriotis events hall in Hora – before traveling to Paros for a run at the Palia Agora gallery in Parikia from September 13 to 29. For the purposes of the exhibition, which is titled “La Bella Grecia, or What’s Left of It,” artist Eirini Tsiraki and actor Froso Zagoraiou have created an installation using performance and video art to highlight key messages from the life of the great heroine.