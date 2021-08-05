The Rebels | Hydra | To August 31

Forty-two paintings and sculptures are being presented for the first time at the Historical Archive and Museum of Hydra in an exhibition honoring the bicentennial of the Greek Revolution. Alongside Rigas Feraios’ Magna Carta, the lekythos holding the embalmed heart of Andreas Miaoulis and portraits of historical figures with their arms and in their traditional costumes, the museum presents an array of heroes depicted by 33 acclaimed Greek artists from the Sotiris Felios Collection. Opening hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7.30 to 9.30 p.m. daily.

Historical Museum of Hydra, 454 Miaouli,

tel 2298.052.355