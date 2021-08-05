WHAT'S ON

The Rebels | Hydra | To August 31

the-rebels-hydra-to-august-31

Forty-two paintings and sculptures are being presented for the first time at the Historical Archive and Museum of Hydra in an exhibition honoring the bicentennial of the Greek Revolution. Alongside Rigas Feraios’ Magna Carta, the lekythos holding the embalmed heart of Andreas Miaoulis and portraits of historical figures with their arms and in their traditional costumes, the museum presents an array of heroes depicted by 33 acclaimed Greek artists from the Sotiris Felios Collection. Opening hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7.30 to 9.30 p.m. daily.

Historical Museum of Hydra, 454 Miaouli,

tel 2298.052.355

Exhibition 1821 Anniversary
READ MORE
re-constitution-21-nafplio-to-june-30
WHAT'S ON

Re-Constitution ’21 | Nafplio | To June 30

eugenides-foundation-opens-on-tuesday
BICENTENNIAL

Eugenides Foundation opens on Tuesday

the-free-and-the-brave-athens-may-25-amp-8211-december-12
WHAT'S ON

The Free and the Brave | Athens | May 25 – December 12

The Battle of Sphacteria and the Siege of Navarino, as depicted by Panagiotis Zographos.
1821 ANNIVERSARY

With Love, for Greece | March 18 – December 31

1821-before-and-after-to-end-november
EXHIBTION PREVIEW

1821 Before and After | To End-November

21-songs-for-1821-thessaloniki-june-28
WHAT'S ON

21 songs for 1821 | Thessaloniki | June 28