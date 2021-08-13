1821 Before and After | Athens | To November 7

The Benaki Museum presents a major anniversary exhibition to mark the bicentenary of the Greek Revolution, featuring a collection of artifacts and objects from the period, including pardons, sovereign decrees, the Rigas Feraios Charter, funeral notices, scimitars, paintings, revolutionary flags, royal court outfits and the designs for the Academy of Athens. More than 1,000 artworks and objects guide the audience through a century of history, covering the process of national emancipation. Tickets cost 15 euros. For more information, visit www.benaki.org.

Benaki Museum Pireos Street Annex, Pireos & Andronikou,

tel 210.345.3111