Collection Debuts | Athens | Ongoing

The Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation is reopening its doors, while following all Covid-19 safety measures, to welcome guests with a renewed collection, presenting 58 artworks for the first time. This spectacular collection includes works by Yiannis Moralis, Nikos Hadjikyriakos-Ghika, El Greco, Paul Cezanne, Auguste Rodin, Camille Claudel, Claude Monet, Edgar Degas, Vincent van Gogh, Paul Gauguin, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Pablo Picasso, Jackson Pollock and Alberto Giacometti. Opening hours are Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. General admission costs 8 euros.

Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation, 13 Eratosthenous,

tel 210.725.2895