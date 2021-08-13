WHAT'S ON

Robert McCabe | Mykonos | To October 31

robert-mccabe-mykonos-to-october-31
Fishermen (1955), by Robert A. McCabe.

Photographs by Robert McCabe, whose images captured Greece in the 1950s and 60s, are on display at Mykonos Castle and the island’s archaeological museum until October 31 and December 31, respectively. “The Island that Captivated the World: Mykonos of the 50s” includes images from the American photographer’s book on the island before it became a global glamour icon. Describing what it was like in 1955, McCabe said it resembled an independent island principality with its own unique culture, dances, songs, poetry, cooking, fabrics, architecture and language. Admission to the museum costs €4 full-rate or €2 reduced.

Archaeological Museum of Mykonos, Old Port of Hora, 

tel 22890.22325

Photography
READ MORE
the-camp-2020-thessaloniki-to-september-26
WHAT'S ON

The Camp 2020 | Thessaloniki | To September 26

photoproletarii-athens-june-8-15
WHAT'S ON

PhotoProletarii | Athens | June 8-15

[Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
WHAT'S ON

Athens Photo World | Multiple Venues | To August 31

wwf-photography-competition-to-april-30
WHAT'S ON

WWF Photography Competition | To April 30

balkans-today-athens-to-october-18
WHAT'S ON

Balkans Today | Athens | To October 18

pernille-koldbech-fich-athens-to-november-22
WHAT'S ON

Pernille Koldbech Fich | Athens | To November 22