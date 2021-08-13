Robert McCabe | Mykonos | To October 31

Photographs by Robert McCabe, whose images captured Greece in the 1950s and 60s, are on display at Mykonos Castle and the island’s archaeological museum until October 31 and December 31, respectively. “The Island that Captivated the World: Mykonos of the 50s” includes images from the American photographer’s book on the island before it became a global glamour icon. Describing what it was like in 1955, McCabe said it resembled an independent island principality with its own unique culture, dances, songs, poetry, cooking, fabrics, architecture and language. Admission to the museum costs €4 full-rate or €2 reduced.

Archaeological Museum of Mykonos, Old Port of Hora,

tel 22890.22325