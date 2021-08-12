Aegina International Music Festival | Aegina | August 8-28

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Aegina International Music Festival is back for its 15th installment on the Saronic island, from August 8-28. Featuring a roster of Greek and foreign talent running the gamut of genres from classical to jazz and contemporary and including both renowned and emerging composers, the festival’s eight concerts will take place outside Sotiras Church and at Avra Beach. On Friday, August 13, ballads and jazz are on the menu at Avra Beach, with Vasilis Rakopoulos on classic guitar, MIDI guitar and vocals, Andreas Polizogopoulos on trumpet, Τakis Farazis on piano and keyboard, Yiannis Pagkakis on guitar and Petros Varthakouris on bass. All concerts start at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 5-10 euros at the Aiakeion pastry shop. For more details, visit aeginamusicfestival.com.