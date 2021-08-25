Sacred Music Festival | Patmos | August 27-29

The Sacred Music Festival of Patmos is back at the Dodecanese island that is best known as a Christian pilgrimage site, home to the cave where St John the Theologian is said to have written the Book of Revelations. Put together by esteemed conductor and composer Theodoros Orphanides, the three-day event – taking place at the cave itself – will feature the world premiere of his “200 Years / Waiting for Victory” and Stavros Kougioumetzis “Hymns of Angels in Rhythm,” among others.