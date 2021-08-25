Theran Frescoes | Santorini | To August 30

The Museum of Prehistoric Thera on Santorini presents a display of 28 frescoes that offer fresh insight into the island’s splendid past. Many of frescoes, which were salvaged from two buildings in the Cycladic Bronze Age settlement of Akrotiri, have either never been shown to the public before or were last shown at the National Archaeological Museum in Athens some 20 years ago and have come home briefly to join the museum’s permanent collection, through the end of the month. Opening hours are Wednesdays through Mondays from 8.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.

Museum of Prehistoric Thera, Fira, tel 22860.232.17