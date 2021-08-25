WHAT'S ON

Pieces of a Woman | Athens | September 4-9

Award-winning Hungarian director Kornel Mundruczo delivers an absorbing family drama centered around a woman in present-day Warsaw on stage at the Peiraios 260 venue from September 4 to 9, starting at 9 p.m. The play will be accompanied by Greek and English hypertitles. “Pieces of a Woman” is based on Mundruczo’s wife Kata Weber’s script. It was adapted by Mundruczo into a film in 2020, starring Vanessa Kirby. For more information, visit www.aefestival.gr.

Peiraios 260, H, 260 Pireos, Tavros, tel 210.928.2900

