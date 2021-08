Thomas Ostermeier is set to return to the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus with a new adaptation of “Oedipus Rex.” Ostermeier’s play is a reworking of Sophocles’ tragedy with an original text by German dramatist Maja Zade, presenting a modern and suspenseful story set in present-day Greece. The performances will take place from September 3 to 5, starting at 9 p.m. For more information, including on booking tickets and getting there, visit www.aefestival.gr