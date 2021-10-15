Meet Market | Athens | October 16 & 17

Emerging and established designers working solo, in cooperatives or firms, come together to show their talents and sell their wares at the Meet Market, being hosted by the City of Athens’ Technopolis cultural complex this weekend. Visitors will find clothing, accessories, utilitarian items and objects for the home from 100 local brands, 20 of which are making their first appearance at the popular event. DJs will be on the decks providing music, as chefs, baristas and bartenders cook up food, shake cocktails and brew specialty coffees. Doors open from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free of charge.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 213.010.9300