Jannis Psychopedis | Athens | To October 31

Acclaimed Greek artist Jannis Psychopedis presents a new collection of paintings, engravings and drawings created during the coronavirus lockdowns, at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex. Inspired by the bicentennial of the Greek Revolution, “Figures of ‘21” comprises a series of portraits of its most famous fighters, as well as drawings and compositions on the subject of Lord Byron, the Philhellenes and the members of the Filiki Eteria (Society of Friends). General admission costs 6 euros and opening hours are Tuesdays to Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou, tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.org