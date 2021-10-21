WHAT'S ON

Hein Koh | Athens | To November 11

Brooklyn-based visual artist Hein Koh re-employs the protagonist of much of her work, a cigarette-smoking broccoli woman she created in 2019 to juxtapose a symbol of good health with that of bad health, in a series of work that ponders the drive of compulsion and pokes fun at failed efforts of self-improvement. “Can’t Help Myself” is on show at the Allouche Benias Gallery in Athens through November 11. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Allouche Benias, 1 Kanari, Kolonaki, tel 210.338.9111, www.allouchebenias.com

Visual Arts
