PhotoBiennale 2021 | Thessaloniki | To February 20

The Thessaloniki PhotoBiennale runs through February 20 in the northern port city, comprising 19 exhibitions of work by 94 artists from 18 countries, inspired by the theme of the event’s latest installment, “The Real and the Record.” The event’s main exhibition is split between the flagship Thessaloniki Museum of Photography and the Experimental Center for the Arts, and explores the notion of what’s real against the backdrop of post-truth, fake news and polarizing 24-hour media cycles, defined by information overload.

Thessaloniki Museum of Photography, Warehouse Α, Port Pier Α, 3 Navarchou Votsi, tel 2310.566.716, photobiennale-greece.gr