Art Athina | Hybrid | November 1-31

Art Athina, one of the biggest events on the Greek capital’s visual arts calendar, returns in hybrid form, with its online part running throughout the month of November and its in-person part from November 12-21. In the former, art aficionados can explore 58 galleries and art spaces in the Greek capital, meet the artists and learn about their work on the online platform www.aavirtual.gr, which will be open 24/7 from November 1. The latter part of the event is being hosted on the ground floor of the King George hotel on downtown Syntagma Square. Curated by Art Athina artistic director Stamatina Dimitrakopoulou, the exhibition is a group show where each piece is assigned a QR Code that when scanned takes the viewer to the gallery or space representing the artist.