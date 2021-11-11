WHAT'S ON

Swan Lake on Ice | Athens | November 12-14

swan-lake-on-ice-athens-november-12-14

The St Petersburg State Ice Ballet brings its production of “Swan Lake” to the Christmas Theater at the Galatsi Olympic Hall. The 40-strong team from Russia comprises accomplished dancers and athletes, who present a family show inspired by the tale of the cursed romance between prince and a beautiful young woman. Shows start at 8 p.m. on Friday, 4 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. on Sunday. Minors up to the age of 17 will have to show a negative self-test, while over-18s will have to present a negative rapid or PCR test, or a vaccination or recovery certificate. Tickets can be booked at viva.gr.

Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 211.770.1700

